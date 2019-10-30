Resources
Mary Palage

Mary Palage

Mary Palage, 97, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. She is deeply missed by her daughter Joyce Donelson, granddaughters Lisa Keith and Julie Wagner, great-grandsons, her many friends and her grand dog Genie. She lived a wonderful life from her humble beginning born as a coal miner's daughter in West Virginia to her long retirement as casino-loving "Las Vegas Mary". She was married to the late George Palage for 49 years. She was also a proud retiree of the Ford Motor Company where she worked as a secretary for many years. Please join us for a celebration of her life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11am - 1pm at Beaumont Commons, 16351 Rotunda Ave, Dearborn, MI 48120.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
