|
|
Mary Palage
Mary Palage, 97, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. She is deeply missed by her daughter Joyce Donelson, granddaughters Lisa Keith and Julie Wagner, great-grandsons, her many friends and her grand dog Genie. She lived a wonderful life from her humble beginning born as a coal miner's daughter in West Virginia to her long retirement as casino-loving "Las Vegas Mary". She was married to the late George Palage for 49 years. She was also a proud retiree of the Ford Motor Company where she worked as a secretary for many years. Please join us for a celebration of her life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11am - 1pm at Beaumont Commons, 16351 Rotunda Ave, Dearborn, MI 48120.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019