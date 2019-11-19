|
Mary Simon Michael "Emily"
Grosse Pointe Park - Mary Simon Michael "Emily"; November 19, 2019; Loving mother of Joe Michael (Sharon). Dearest sister of Josephine Saigh and Jimmy Michael. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings, Joe Michael, Mike Michael, Anne Meda, and George Michael. Visitation Thursday, Nov. 21st from 3-8pm with prayers, 7pm, at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Friday, Nov. 22nd; Instate 9:30am until the time of Mass 10:00am at St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church, 11466 Kercheval, Detroit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Maron Church, the Capuchins, or to a . Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019