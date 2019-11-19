Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church
11466 Kercheval
Detroit, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
Following Services
10:00 AM
St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church
11466 Kercheval
Detroit, MI
View Map
Mary Simon "Emily" Michael

Mary Simon "Emily" Michael Obituary
Mary Simon Michael "Emily"

Grosse Pointe Park - Mary Simon Michael "Emily"; November 19, 2019; Loving mother of Joe Michael (Sharon). Dearest sister of Josephine Saigh and Jimmy Michael. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings, Joe Michael, Mike Michael, Anne Meda, and George Michael. Visitation Thursday, Nov. 21st from 3-8pm with prayers, 7pm, at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Friday, Nov. 22nd; Instate 9:30am until the time of Mass 10:00am at St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church, 11466 Kercheval, Detroit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Maron Church, the Capuchins, or to a . Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019
