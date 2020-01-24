Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home
705 W. 11 Mile Rd.
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home
705 W. 11 Mile Rd.
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Mary Solecki Obituary
Mary Solecki

Ferndale - Mary Jane Solecki, age 69, of Ferndale, January 23, 2020. Loving mother of Jacquline (Eric) Taves. Proud Nana of Easton. Dear sister of Ann (Chuck) McReynolds, Kathleen Jean (Gary) Hatlas, and John Barnes Jr. Adored aunt of Kelly and Lauren. Also survived by many other family and friends. Memorial gathering Saturday, February 1, 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service, 11:00 a.m., at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary and to share a memory.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
