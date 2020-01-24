|
|
Mary Solecki
Ferndale - Mary Jane Solecki, age 69, of Ferndale, January 23, 2020. Loving mother of Jacquline (Eric) Taves. Proud Nana of Easton. Dear sister of Ann (Chuck) McReynolds, Kathleen Jean (Gary) Hatlas, and John Barnes Jr. Adored aunt of Kelly and Lauren. Also survived by many other family and friends. Memorial gathering Saturday, February 1, 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service, 11:00 a.m., at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary and to share a memory.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020