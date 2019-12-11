Services
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Mary T. McIntyre

Mary T. McIntyre Obituary
December 9, 2019. Age 89 formerly of Garden City.

Beloved wife of the late Robert.

Loving mother of Sue (Jim) Morrow, Linda (Tom) Palermo, Michael (Robin), Debbie (Gary) Heard and Kathy (Richard) Kasperek.

Dearest grandmother of Dawn Montgomery, Dale Yanick, Tanya Palermo, Renee Palermo, Casey McIntyre, Lauren Heard, Rachel Heard, Connor Kasperek, Kailee Kasperek, James Morrow and Chris Morrow.

Dear great grandmother of Evan, Jack, Carson, Elena and Grace.

Sister of Carmen Bava, Joe Sanchez and Virginia Atha.

Preceded in death by parents Nazario and Louise Sanchez and 6 siblings.

Visitation, Friday, December 13, 2019, 2:00-8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. Instate, Saturday, December 14, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Mass, 10:00 AM, Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church, 21892 Gudith Rd., Woodhaven. www.molnarfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
