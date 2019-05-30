Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Dearborn, MI - Age 92 May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Donna (Pete) Gleim, Sue, James, Frank, Joann (the late John) Toth, Pat (Bill) Neal and Barb Grisdale. Dear sister of Robert (Diane) Assenmacher. Visitation Friday 3 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. In State Saturday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to the Adrian Dominican Sisters. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 30, 2019
