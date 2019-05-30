|
Mary Theresa Kotyk
Dearborn, MI - Age 92 May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Donna (Pete) Gleim, Sue, James, Frank, Joann (the late John) Toth, Pat (Bill) Neal and Barb Grisdale. Dear sister of Robert (Diane) Assenmacher. Visitation Friday 3 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. In State Saturday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to the Adrian Dominican Sisters. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 30, 2019