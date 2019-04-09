|
Mary Thomas
Houghton Lake - Mary Thomas, age 92, of Houghton Lake passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born on September 23, 1926 in Lorain, Ohio to George and Mary (Gamary) Benko. She was married on June 29, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan to James W. Thomas. Mary was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, she was a former Sunday School Teacher in River Rouge and also sang in the church choir. She enjoyed raising her family and making arts and crafts.
Mary is survived by her sons; James (Sharon) Thomas Jr. of Prudenville and Randall (Susan) Thomas of Shelby Twp., grandchildren; Angela, Nicole, Randall Jr., Scott, Jack, Mitchel and Griffin, nine great grandchildren, brothers; George (Ella) Benko Jr. of Birmingham and Robert (Mary) Benko of Okemos and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; James W. Thomas.
Funeral Services for Mary Thomas will be conducted at 11:00 am on Thursday April 11, 2019 from St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Ted Voll officiating. Interment will be in Crestview Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Christler Funeral Home- Prudenville Chapel. Memorial contributions in memory of Mary are asked to be directed to St. John Lutheran Church. Christler Funeral Home- Prudenville Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com
