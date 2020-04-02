|
|
Mary Wemhoff
On March 26, 2020, Mary S. Wemhoff passed away from complications due to ovarian cancer. That's not how we want you to remember her. Mary, 77, was a mother, Nana, sister, business owner, storyteller, serial holiday decorator and player piano enthusiast who loved Lake St. Clair. Read her full tribute and where to send donations: bcfhshores.com/tributes/Mary-Wemhoff. Services will be held post-COVID. In the meantime, please raise a glass to Mary and in her honor proclaim the Roulo family toast: "Bucko!"
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020