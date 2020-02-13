Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM

49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315

Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM

49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315

Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
48115 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Twp., MI

Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
48115 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Twp., MI

Maryann Orlanski Obituary
Maryann Orlanski

St. Clair Shores - Feb. 12, 2020 age: 87

Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Karen (Keith) Wiacek and Robert (Laura) Orlanski. Proud grandma of Kyle and Kasi Wiacek and Dana Orlanski. Also survived by several other loving family members. Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM with a 7 PM Scripture Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Monday 9:30 AM until 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 21 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
