|
|
Maryann Orlanski
St. Clair Shores - Feb. 12, 2020 age: 87
Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Karen (Keith) Wiacek and Robert (Laura) Orlanski. Proud grandma of Kyle and Kasi Wiacek and Dana Orlanski. Also survived by several other loving family members. Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM with a 7 PM Scripture Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Monday 9:30 AM until 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 21 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020