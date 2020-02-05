Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
15020 Hampton
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
Maryanne E. Frederick

Maryanne E. Frederick Obituary
Maryanne E. Frederick

Grosse Pointe Park - Maryanne E. Frederick, Age 87, passed away February 3, 2020 in her home with God's grace and family surrounding her. She is survived by five of her beloved children, John J. Frederick, Jr. (Debbie), Michael F. Frederick (Judy), Cheryl Frederick Thomas (Joseph), Karen E. Frederick and Patricia Frederick Dawes (Danny) and predeceased by her son Robert A. Frederick; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerome Bresser and William Bresser and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 7th, 3-8pm with a scripture service 7pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Saturday, February 8th; Instate 10am until the time of Mass 11am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church 15020 Hampton, Grosse Pointe Park. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
