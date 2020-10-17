1/1
Matthew J. Morgan
Matthew J Morgan

Belleville - Matthew J. Morgan age 53 of Belleville. Went to meet the Lord October 16. Loving son of the late Joseph and Lorraine. Cherished husband of Christine. Beloved father of Courtney and Todd "Turtle". Proud papa of Tiara, Abel and Jaxson. Dearest brother of Barbara (Bill) Lambert, Joseph, Timothy, Mary and the late Elizabeth (Bussy) and John Morgan. Dear son in law of Dale and the late Loretta Meddaugh and brother in law of Deb and Michelle. Also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Tuesday 3-9pm. Please visit online guestbook at Fredwoodfuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
