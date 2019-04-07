|
|
Matthew Soltes
- - April 5, 2019. Beloved father of Rylee. Loving fiancé of Pat Wise. Dear son of Otto and Karen. Dearest brother of Karen, Nancy, Paul, Kirk, Andy and Adam. Also survived by 12 nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday 1-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (between 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at the church begins at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial tributes to the Humane Society.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019