A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Matthew Soltes

Matthew Soltes Obituary
Matthew Soltes

- - April 5, 2019. Beloved father of Rylee. Loving fiancé of Pat Wise. Dear son of Otto and Karen. Dearest brother of Karen, Nancy, Paul, Kirk, Andy and Adam. Also survived by 12 nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday 1-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (between 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at the church begins at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial tributes to the Humane Society.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019
