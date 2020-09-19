Maureen Ann Bright



Novi - Age 75, earned her angel wings on September 16, 2020. Beloved wife of William. Loving father of Paul (Lisa) Bright, Kevin (Michelle) Bright, Eric (Sabrina Bright), and Susan Kaminski; Cherished grandmother of Hillary, Colin, Justin, Jack, Haley, Kara, Chris, Derek, and Andy; Sister of John (Donna) Murphy, Kathleen Murphy, Sharon (Larry) Wexler and preceded in death by Karen Watson, along with her parents, John and Marion Murphy; Dearly loved by many nieces and nephew, cousins, friends, and extended family. Maureen was adored by all who knew her, sharing her warm heart, kind spirit, and honest soul. She will be dearly and forever missed by all who knew her. Funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church 46325 Ten Mile Rd Novi MI 48374 11 am September 21, 2020.









