Maureen N. Peacock
Portage - Age 87, passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020. Maureen was born in Chicago, IL on July 21, 1932, the daughter of Robert and Lucille (Curran) Nolan. She married Harold "Hal" Peacock on August 5, 1961 and together they had 4 children. She was a registered nurse and enjoyed Detroit sports. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother; Robert Nolan. Surviving are her children; Catherine (Mark) Kaufman, Elizabeth (Ed) Fish, Jennifer (John) Leck, and Chris (Marianne) Peacock. 10 grandchildren, brother; Nicholas Nolan, brother in law; Gordon Peacock, and many nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held and interment will take place at Ft. Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall #100 Kalamazoo, MI 49007. Please visit Maureen's personalized web page at https://www.langelands.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.