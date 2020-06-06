Maureen N. Peacock
1932 - 2020
Maureen N. Peacock

Portage - Age 87, passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020. Maureen was born in Chicago, IL on July 21, 1932, the daughter of Robert and Lucille (Curran) Nolan. She married Harold "Hal" Peacock on August 5, 1961 and together they had 4 children. She was a registered nurse and enjoyed Detroit sports. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother; Robert Nolan. Surviving are her children; Catherine (Mark) Kaufman, Elizabeth (Ed) Fish, Jennifer (John) Leck, and Chris (Marianne) Peacock. 10 grandchildren, brother; Nicholas Nolan, brother in law; Gordon Peacock, and many nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held and interment will take place at Ft. Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall #100 Kalamazoo, MI 49007. Please visit Maureen's personalized web page at https://www.langelands.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
4 entries
June 6, 2020
June 6, 2020
One of my favorite Magnolia Moms! So sorry to hear of your loss. I will always remember the wonderful piano parties, your awesome bunk beds, your house full of books and the marvelous hammocks!!! A mothers love is like no other! May she Rest In Peace! ❤
Nancy (Settecerri) Sinutko
Neighbor
June 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of a great Magnolia mom. We were a tight knit fun loving neighborhood and the Peacock family was a big part of that. The Bogart family sends their best to all the Peacocks.
Dave Bogart
Neighbor
June 5, 2020
We new Mrs Peacock through her daughter Jennifer Leck. She was a wonderful, giving person. She will be greatly missed.
Darby and Susan Smith
Friend
