Services
Garrity Funeral Home
704 S Ohio St
Prairie du Chien, WI 53821
(608) 326-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Ronewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen P. Ronewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen P. Ronewicz Obituary
Maureen P. Ronewicz

Prairie du Chien - Maureen P. Ronewicz age 62 of Prairie du Chien passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home following a brief illness. She was born January 12, 1957 in Detroit, MI the daughter of Joseph and Faye (Johnson) McInerney. Maureen took pride as a teacher for the State of Wisconsin at the Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution, she was a career student, a loving sister, and was loved especially by a granddaughter Angel Lucas. She is survived by her son Brian Ronewicz, her brother Michael (Jeanie) McInerney of Cadillac, MI, five grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Visitation will be Friday December 27, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service at 2:30 PM. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -