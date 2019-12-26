|
|
Maureen P. Ronewicz
Prairie du Chien - Maureen P. Ronewicz age 62 of Prairie du Chien passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home following a brief illness. She was born January 12, 1957 in Detroit, MI the daughter of Joseph and Faye (Johnson) McInerney. Maureen took pride as a teacher for the State of Wisconsin at the Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution, she was a career student, a loving sister, and was loved especially by a granddaughter Angel Lucas. She is survived by her son Brian Ronewicz, her brother Michael (Jeanie) McInerney of Cadillac, MI, five grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Visitation will be Friday December 27, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service at 2:30 PM. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019