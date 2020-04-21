|
|
Maurice P. Roche
Eastpointe - ROCHE, MAURICE PATRICK died of natural causes on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his family at the age of 96. Maury was born on January 10, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan; the son of Frank and Margaret Roche one of five children. Maurice served in the United States Marine Corps E Company 2nd Battalion 6th Regiment during World War II at the battles of Guadalcanal and Tarawa. Maury failed the eye exam to join the Marine Corps three times because he was color blind. On his fourth attempt he had memorized the patterns and passed. Maury was wounded on Tarawa and sent back to the Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego California where he spent over twelve months recovering. After returning to Detroit, Maury met and fell in love with the love of his life Ellen Lane Boss. They were married July 13, 1946 and had eleven children. Ellen and Maury were married just short of 63 years until her death in March 2009. Maury spent 41 years with the Detroit Fire Department in the communications Division. His most difficult times were during the Detroit riots where he supervised the dispatch of units with a system he created which later became a national model for such crisis. Maury retired as Chief of Communications in December 1985.
Maury was an avid runner and ran his first and only marathon at 60 years of age in 1986. In addition to running Maury loved reading and spending time with his wife at their cottage in St Helen Michigan with their friends, the Over the Hill Gang as they called themselves. Maury was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and Old St Mary's Church in Greektown
Maury was predeceased by all his brothers and sisters and his wife Ellen. He is survived by his eleven children Michael Roche, Curt (Ursula) Roche, Kevin (Mary Jo Wolff) Roche, Mary Ellen (Alan) Kunst, David Roche, Patricia Roche, Daniel (Gretchen) Roche, William (Kristin) Roche, Maureen (Richard) Trombley, Ann (Paul) DeMeulemeester, and Martin Roche. Maury leaves behind 26 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and is survived by his sisters' in law Marceline Roche and Ruth Offenbacher.
Funeral Services are private under the direction of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons. In lieu of flowers please consider a Memorial contribution to the . Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020