|
|
Max Siegle
1933 - 2019 - Max Siegle, age 85, passed away May 21, 2019 in Georgia. He was born in Detroit, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemarie. He is survived by his children Debbie, Katie, Joe, Theresa, Chris, and David. He had 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by his second wife, Christina.
Max was a proud graduate of St. Hedwigs's Catholic High School. He graduated with an Engineering degree from the University of Detroit. Max was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a loyal employee for the Chrysler Corporation for 55 years. Max enjoyed a distinguished career as an Industrial Engineer for Chrysler. Golfing was a favorite pastime. While his children were at Divine Child, he was an active member of the Divine Child's Men's Club, supporting youth sports and activities.
A Memorial Service will be held on August 20, 2019 at Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church in Troy at 10:30 AM.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 4, 2019