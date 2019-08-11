Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
1931 - 2019
- - Maxine passed away August 8, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving wife of Chester for 61 years. Cherished mother of Roseanne Schneiter (Sam), Robert (Gigi), and Joel. Beloved grandmother of Alyssa, Laura, Sarah, Jack, and Emma. Devoted great-grandmother of Eli. Family will receive friends Sunday (TODAY), August 11, 2019 from 2-7pm with at 6pm Scripture Service at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Monday, August 12, 2019, 10:30am at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 10am. Memorial tributes to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Association.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 11, 2019
