Livonia - May J. Geisinger of Livonia died peacefully at home on April 6, 2020, just days after celebrating her 95th birthday. Born in "Old Redford" on April 2, 1925, May was a selfless individual who cared deeply for family and friends. While attending Redford High, she and her classmates were asked to write to the teacher's brother, an Army lieutenant serving in World War II. May's beautifully penned letters captured the attention and heart of that handsome lieutenant, Edwin Stanley Geisinger. They were married on May 3, 1947 at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Detroit and together had 11 children. May was a loyal Detroit Tiger fan who enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and the company of family. She was a kind and generous soul who never hesitated to help those in need. Through times of trouble and pain, it was her sense of humor and hearty laugh that brought comfort to all. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Stella Lark, her loving husband Edwin, youngest son Michael, and brother Darwin Lark. Survived by her beloved children Edwin (Patricia) Geisinger, Jr., Patricia (Leo) Capozzoli, Janice (David) Kaminski, James (Laura) Geisinger, Sharon Gorman, Robert (Rose) Geisinger, Gregory (Linda) Geisinger, Gerald (Rachelle) Geisinger, John Geisinger, and Jeffrey (Juliann) Geisinger. Proud grandmother of Julie Geisinger, Leslie and Paul Capozzoli, Thomas, Timothy, and Michael Kaminski, Shannon Geisinger, Lindsay, Jillian, and Michele Gorman, Renee and Robert Geisinger, Elizabeth Caywood, and Jacqueline Geisinger, Kathryn, Gerald, Sarah, and Madelyn Geisinger, and Miranda and Matthew Geisinger. Dearest great-grandmother of Angelica, Antonio, and Andreas Capozzoli, Jack and Kate Kaminski, Sydney and Brody Kaminski, and Brendan and Emily Caywood. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at St. Mary Mercy Hospital of Livonia as well as St. Joseph Care and Hospice for their professional and compassionate care. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Share condolences at
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020