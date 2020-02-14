|
|
Melanie Sue Sicherman
Ortonville - Sicherman, Melanie Sue of Ortonville; passed away with her family by her side on February 12, 2020; age 54.
Loving wife of Gary D. Sicherman; Beloved mother of Amber Nichole Sicherman (Krzystof Cpak); Dear daughter of the late Delbert Phillips Sr. and Lois Phillips Graunstadt; Dear sister of the late Tracie Phillips; Cherished grandmother of Victoria Reigh and Christine Nichole.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery.
The Family of Melanie Sicherman will be gathering through the afternoon of Tuesday February 18th following the funeral at the residence of Dr. Sanford and Carol Vieder, 6530 Bristol Drive, West Bloomfield, MI 48322.
Friends are welcome to visit on: Tuesday from 6:30 - 9:00, Wednesday and Thursday from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. and from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m. Religious services will be held at 7:00pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020