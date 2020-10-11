Dr. Melhim William Restum, Ph.D.
Sterling Heights - October 10, 2020, Age 70. Beloved husband of Mary Jo. Loving father of Shadia Marie (Steve) Martin and Daniel William Restum. Cherished Jido of Landon and Aidan Martin. Dear brother of Candyce Pamela (Daryl) Best. He is also survived by aunts, an uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a great great nephew. Funeral services were previously held. In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Zaman International. www.santeiufuneralhome.com