Melissa Frances Jackson Reddick
October 9, 1943 - May 10, 2020
Melissa Frances was the only child born to the Reverend Doctor Raymond Samuel Jackson and Cleopatra Cropp Jackson on the 9th of October, 1934, in Topeka, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her spouse, William Lee Reddick, in 2008 and her beloved grandson, Alfred Darrell Harper Jr., in 2017, who died at the age of 43.
She graduated from Northwestern High School in June, 1952, where she was captain of the Varsity Cheer Team. She enrolled in Wayne University for 3 years where she took classes in criminal law. Later she married Gerald Edward Hutchins to this union was born a daughter, Geralyn Vanessa Hutchins. Melissa served at various churches as organist and Minister of Music for 15 years pastored under the dynamic leadership of her father the late Reverend Doctor Raymond Samuel Jackson one of the great pioneers, church builder and planter, most unforgettable preacher in the Church of God Reformation, 1932-1967. In 1967, she relocated to Ecorse, Michigan where she joined the Church of God in Christ Pentecostal Holiness Christian denomination.
Shortly afterward, Melissa was united in holy matrimony to the late William Lee Reddick of Ecorse, Michigan.
A caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great grandmother she leaves to remember; one precious daughter, Geralyn Vanessa Cunningham (Donald); one adorable granddaughter, Kenya Cleopatra Burrell (Burgess); one dearest great-grandson, Avonte' Delin Copeland; two beautiful great-granddaughters, Alexus Chanelle and Alana Simone Burrell; two great great-granddaughters, Riley and Ava Copeland; maternal cousins; close friends and associates. Funeral Saturday 11am First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd,
Columbus, OH 43232 where the family will receive friends 10 am until the time of service. Interment Monday 11am Chapel of Memorial Gardens Belleville, MI. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd, Columbus, OH 43232. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM Donations
may be made in the name of Geralyn V. Cunningham and sent to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.