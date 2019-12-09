Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Lester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Melvin A. Lester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Melvin A. Lester Obituary
Dr. Melvin A. Lester

Franklin - Dr. Melvin A. Lester, age 83, of Franklin, Michigan, died after sunset on 08 December 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Geraldine Lester. Cherished father of Stefany (Gary) Freeman, Kenneth (Pam) Lester, Matthew (Nicole) Lester, and Jennifer (partner Kim LeMaire) Lester. Loving Papa Mel of Jacob (Tracey) Freeman, Spencer (Rosie Nocita) Freeman, Bradley Freeman, Nicole (Matt) Riskin, Abby Lester, Cory Lester, Hannah Lester, Elliah Lester, and Asa Lester. Proud Great-Grampa of Grahme Riskin. Dear brother of Carol (the late Eugene) Morrison. Also survived by his loving friend and companion, Doreen Hermelin.

FUNERAL SERVICE 1:00 PM TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -