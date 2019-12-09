|
Dr. Melvin A. Lester
Franklin - Dr. Melvin A. Lester, age 83, of Franklin, Michigan, died after sunset on 08 December 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Geraldine Lester. Cherished father of Stefany (Gary) Freeman, Kenneth (Pam) Lester, Matthew (Nicole) Lester, and Jennifer (partner Kim LeMaire) Lester. Loving Papa Mel of Jacob (Tracey) Freeman, Spencer (Rosie Nocita) Freeman, Bradley Freeman, Nicole (Matt) Riskin, Abby Lester, Cory Lester, Hannah Lester, Elliah Lester, and Asa Lester. Proud Great-Grampa of Grahme Riskin. Dear brother of Carol (the late Eugene) Morrison. Also survived by his loving friend and companion, Doreen Hermelin.
FUNERAL SERVICE 1:00 PM TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019