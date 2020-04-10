|
Melvin D. Jefferson, Sr.
Melvin D. Jefferson, Sr. first African American to serve as Fire Commissioner for the City of Detroit for 20 years, died peacefully in his home on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was 97.
Upon his arrival to Detroit from Philadelphia in 1946, Melvin Jefferson founded the Superior Beauty and Barber Supply which became one of the largest ethnic beauty and barber supply wholesale/retail in the United States despite the business being totally destroyed during the 1967 riots. During its height, Superior Beauty and Barber Supply grew to over 50 full time employees and was one of Black Enterprises 100 top retail businesses. "He was able to aid and assist many persons in launching successful careers in the industry," stated his son Attorney Melvin Jefferson, Jr. who worked side by side with his father as early as the age of 12. The company was sold after over forty years in existence.
In 1968, he was appointed to the Detroit Board of Fire Commissioners by Mayor Cavanagh and served until 1974 when he was then appointed Fire Commissioner for the City of Detroit, by the Honorable Mayor Coleman A. Young. During this time, there was a long history of racial discrimination in the hiring process and promotion in leadership positions for the Detroit Fire Department. There was only one minority personnel beyond the rank of fire fighter and less than three percent of the total ranks was minority. He fought against these practices by establishing an affirmative action hiring plan that was legally challenged but upheld by the Sixth Circuit Court of the United States. Upon his departure in 1994, over fifty two percent of the total ranks were minority with an enhancement in African American and Hispanic recruitment. Marvin Beatty, Vice President, Community and Public Affairs, Greektown Casino, recalls his personal and professional bond with Melvin Jefferson. " My career in the Fire Department rising to Deputy Commissioner happened because this Man believed in me and my talent." He was the longest serving Fire Commissioner in the history of Detroit.
Devoted to his community, he served on nearly every campaign committee for prominent black political candidates in the 1950's, 60's and 70's, often times providing the seed money for these candidates. He was a lifetime member of the NAACP, former board member of the Detroit Urban League, United Negro College fund and the City of Detroit Police and Fire Retirement Systems. He was a founding member of the Detroit Rogues, a member of the Guardsmen and numerous other social organizations.
Melvin D. Jefferson, Sr. was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Helen, and daughter, Joyce Bearden. He was survived by his son, Melvin D. Jefferson, Jr., daughter-in-law, Honorable Patricia L Jefferson, son-in-law, James Bearden (Joyce), grandson, Melvin III, granddaughters Emily Daniels Mace (Alexander), Mia Jefferson and Piper Daniels, great grandchildren, Melvin IV, Eric, Milan, Emerie, Vivienne Emily and Vera Marguerite, sister, Diane Bradley, and a host of other family and friends.
A memorial service shall be held at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020