Melvin D. Wilcox
Melvin D. Wilcox

Melvin D. Wilcox, died Monday, June 22nd at Butterworth hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 81. A memorial mass will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, June 30th at St. Ann Catholic Church, 800 W 13th St, Cadillac Mich.49601, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials to Fresenius Kidney Care or the National Kidney Foundation. To view a complete obituary visit www.Hitesman-Holdship.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
