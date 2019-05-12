Services
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Michael Aginian Obituary
Michael Aginian

- - Michael Avedis Aginian passed away at the age of 66 on May 7, 2019.

Beloved son of the late Hrant and Virginia. Loving father of Julie Aginian. Cherished brother of Richard (Diane) Aginian and Robert (Jeanette) Aginian. Michael will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation Monday 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with 7:30 p.m. Prayers at Edward Korkoian Funeral Home 836 N. Main Street, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.

In state Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until his 10:30 a.m. funeral service at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield.

To send a loving message, please visit Michael's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019
