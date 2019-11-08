|
Michael Brian Dobson
Chesterfield - Michael Brian Dobson, age 70 of Chesterfield, passed away on November 7, 2019.
Retired after more than 30 years as an attorney for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Beloved husband of Constance; cherished father of Sean (Rosemary Misdary) Dobson, Daniel (Jessica) Dobson, Rebecca Gankiewicz (Michael); adored grandfather of Phoenix, Kai, Nova, Elizabeth, and Lucas; dear brother of Kathy, Kevin, Patrick, and the late Timothy.
Visitation on Sunday, November 10 from 1-6PM at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home. Scripture Service at 6PM.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019