Michael Briskey
Michael Briskey, age 89, passed away September 28, 2019. Mike was the loving husband of Delphine; loving father of Marcia (the late Frank) Osebold, Marla (John) Moseley, Michael (Patricia) Briskey, and Dawn (Steven) Misiakowski; devoted grandfather of Frank, Joe, Tim, Jeff, Kristina, Kevin, Courtney, Haley, Heather, and Holly; proud great-grandfather of 14; and brother of Elsie Weiss. He was predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters. Instate Friday, October 4, from 11 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. Memorial Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, Mt. Clemens. Please share a memory with the family at www.davidwysockifuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 3, 2019