Orion - Our beloved brother, uncle, and friend passed away May 18, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born in 1948 to the late Michael F. And Jean (nee Perry) Mariconi. For all of those who knew him, Mike was a kind, loving and caring man with the biggest heart. His sense of humor, quick wit, love of life, music, trivia knowledge and intelligence touched us all. He graduated from Southfield High School in 1966 and loved his sports. He will be greatly missed by his siblings Pat (Mike) Neveau, Michele (Don) McCoy, Larry (Judy) Mariconi, his loving friend Adrienne Mack, all of his nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and all of those whose lives he touched. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please check website for updated information. Arrangements by Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
