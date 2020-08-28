1/1
Michael Douglas Huard
Michael Douglas Huard

Brighton - Michael Douglas Huard, of Brighton, former owner of Bradley Thompson Tool Company, passed away peacefully on August 28th, 2020. He was 81 years old.

Mike loved Mullet lake, his log cabin, wood boats and his family.

Son of the late, Alfred and Kathryn Huard, Michael is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda Huard; children, Bradley, Christina, Michael, and Jay; grandchildren, Nicole, Kathryn, Aaron, Alex, Harrison, Anna, Amanda, and Carys; also many extended family, dear friends, and Barney.

Michael is preceded in death by his son, Dennis Huard; his brother, Dr. Donald Huard; and the late, AM Bradley

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

501 St Jude Place

Memphis , TN 38105

For further information phone 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-2905
