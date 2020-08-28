Michael Douglas Huard
Brighton - Michael Douglas Huard, of Brighton, former owner of Bradley Thompson Tool Company, passed away peacefully on August 28th, 2020. He was 81 years old.
Mike loved Mullet lake, his log cabin, wood boats and his family.
Son of the late, Alfred and Kathryn Huard, Michael is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda Huard; children, Bradley, Christina, Michael, and Jay; grandchildren, Nicole, Kathryn, Aaron, Alex, Harrison, Anna, Amanda, and Carys; also many extended family, dear friends, and Barney.
Michael is preceded in death by his son, Dennis Huard; his brother, Dr. Donald Huard; and the late, AM Bradley
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St Jude Place
Memphis , TN 38105
