More Obituaries for Michael Eastman
Michael F. Eastman Sr.

Michael F. Eastman Sr.

Michael F. Eastman Sr. Obituary
Michael F. Eastman Sr.

Clawson - Michael F. Eastman Sr., age 91 of Clawson, MI, was called home to be with our Lord on December 12, 2019. Loving husband of Helen for 68 years and beloved father of Carol Ann, Michael Jr., Martin, Donna (Jeffery) Walls, Mark (Debora), and Kenneth (LeAnne). Grandfather of Matthew and Jacob Walls, Shawn, Shelbie, and Justin Eastman, Elena and Evan Eastman. Also survived by brother Robert Sr. (Genevieve), many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 PM with a Rosary service at 7:00 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 N. Main St. (Livernois between 14 & 15 Mile Rds.), Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. Funeral service at 11:00 AM, in state at 10:30 AM, Monday, December 16, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 521 E. 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 588-5545. www.GramerFuneralHome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
