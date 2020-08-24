1/
Michael Forbes Carmichael
Michael Forbes Carmichael

Bloomfield Twp. - Michael F. Carmichael died March 24, 2020, following a long illness.

He was born in Chicago, the only child of Mary Edith (Forbes) and Glenn V. Carmichael. He attended New Trier Twp. High School, participating in the storied theater program where he met his wife, Pamela (née Lawrence). He graduated from Northwestern University and began a long career in writing and communications.

Michael lived his motto "always be curious" every day of his 78 years and it fueled his creative spirit. He loved the Chicago Cubs, jazz, trivia, L.L. Bean plaids, genealogy and well-crafted stories. Most of all he loved his family and was first to encourage and support their endeavors. He was dedicated to his community, volunteering for many local organizations.

Michael is survived by his wife; children Elizabeth (Alan) and Matthew (Pamela); and grandchildren Clara, Meredith, Jane and Andrew.

Interment will be held at Christ Church Cranbrook.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
