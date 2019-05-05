|
|
Michael G. Burke
Redford - Son of the late Gerard and late June Burke. Dear father of David (Shannon Brown) Burke. Grandfather of Oliver Burke. Brother to Kevin (Denise) Burke, Sue (Ron) Robertson, and Diane (Ken) Koltunchik. Uncle to Brian (Kristy) and Jason Burke, Kyle (Mary Ann) and Derek (Anika) Robertson, Sarah and James Koltunchik. Great uncle of Mia and Liam. Also survived by loving companion Linda Richardson and many caring cousins and friends. Michael lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of many through his quick wit and kind spirit. Memorial to be held at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019