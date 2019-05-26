|
|
Michael G. Gooding
Farmington Hills - Michael G. Gooding, age 79, passed away May 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jennifer for 58 years. Loving father of Lawrence (Trudy) and Leanne (Matthew) Larlham. Dear grandfather of Evan, Amanda and Mariah. Also survived by siblings and family in the UK and Australia. Memorial visitation Saturday, June 1, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of his memorial service at 12 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to . www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 26, 2019