McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Farmington Hills - Michael G. Gooding, age 79, passed away May 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jennifer for 58 years. Loving father of Lawrence (Trudy) and Leanne (Matthew) Larlham. Dear grandfather of Evan, Amanda and Mariah. Also survived by siblings and family in the UK and Australia. Memorial visitation Saturday, June 1, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of his memorial service at 12 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to . www.mccabefuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 26, 2019
