Michael Gerard Hoger


1955 - 2019
Michael Gerard Hoger Obituary
Michael Gerard Hoger

Livonia - Michael Gerard Hoger. Age 63 of Livonia, MI, passed away October 14, 2019.

Mike was was born November 15, 1955 in Detroit, MI and was a retired Mason. He was the beloved son of Marvin and Audrey Hoger . Dear brother of Mary-Katherine and Thomas (Anne) Hoger. Uncle of Matthew Hoger and Melissa Woodson. Mike is survived by his two cherished Lab's.

At Mike's direction there will be no public viewing and service.

Memorial contributions may be directed to or Michigan Humane Society, Please share a memory of Mike on his tribute wall.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
