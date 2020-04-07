Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Michael Goldfine, Veteran - Died peacefully at home on April 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Caron Goldfine. Dear father of Stacey Goldfine, D.O. and Ilene (Jesse Carrillo) Goldfine. Loving grandfather of Madelyn and Rachel. Devoted brother of Loretta Falk and the late Barbara Bernstein and brother-in-law of Richard (Randa) Feldman. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members and a large network of friends.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
