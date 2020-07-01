Michael J. Sidlosky
1921 - 2020
Michael J. Sidlosky

2/11/1921 - 6/30/2020

Michael Joseph Sidlosky, 99, of Hillsdale, formerly of Farmington, died June 30, 2020. Born February 11, 1921, Leetonia, Ohio to Michael and Anna (Bassar) Sidlosky. Married Louise Blackford, September 30, 1948, she preceded, April 8, 2013.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 6, 2020, 11:00AM, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Hillsdale. Interment at St. Anthony Cemetery, Hillsdale to follow. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to read the full obituary.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
