Michael Dehar
Michael John Dehar, aged 59 of South Lyon, longtime resident of Dearborn Heights, Michael passed away on January 23rd after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. Cherished son of David and Diana Dehar. Beloved brother of Gregory and uncle of Jason. Loving father of Devin and Gentry. Nephew of Don. Attended Fordson High and then Ferris State. Michael was known as an outstanding and creative automotive designer at Roush. He was also a talented guitarist who enjoyed performing and with many bands. He loved motorcycles, boating, fishing, vehicle restoration (classic cars, tractors), model and RC cars.He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, including his pet bird "Cranky."A memorial gathering will take place on February 12 from 11am to 3pm, with a 2pm service at the Howe Peterson Funeral Home in Dearborn. Memorial contributions in Michael's name can be made to the or the World Wildlife Fund

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
