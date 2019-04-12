Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
467 Fairford Rd.
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Resources
Michael John Kratochwill


Michael John Kratochwill Obituary
Michael John Kratochwill

Grosse Pointe Woods - Michael John Kratochwill, October 21, 1929, Detroit Michigan. He graduated from Detroit De La Salle High School in 1947 and then attended the University of Detroit in Detroit, Michigan. Following undergraduate studies, he attended the University of Detroit School of Dentistry, earning his Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 1954. After graduating from dental school, he was commissioned as a Captain in the United States Air Force as a Dental Corps Officer in 1954. He was stationed at Parks Air Force Base in Dublin, CA, from November 1954 to November 1956, where he met his wife, Ann Marie Clancy, a nurse who also served there in the Air Force as a Nurse Corps Officer. They were married on December 1, 1956, at St. Patrick's Church, in Olyphant, PA, and they settled in Detroit. They were happily married for 58 years before Ann preceded him in death. He practiced dentistry for fifty two years, retiring in 2006 to spend time with his family. He was selected and served as the Chair of the Peer Review Committee of the Michigan Dental Association for over a decade. Michael also provided pro-bono dental services to people who could not afford to pay for their dental care. He is survived by his four children Michael (Jennifer) Kratochwill (Needham, MA), Paul (Deirdre) Kratochwill (East Grand Rapids, MI), Patricia Lindauf (Glastonbury, CT), Eric (Estelle) Kratochwill (Ann Arbor, MI) and six grandchildren, William, Maire and Edward Lindlauf (Glastonbury, CT), and Tommy, Johnny and Owen Kratochwill (Ann Arbor, MI). He was preceded in death by his spouse Ann, and his sister, Betty Kratochwill Carzon. Visitation Sunday from 3-7 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. In State Monday 9:30 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 467 Fairford Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods until the time of the Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share a memory at ahpeters.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 12, 2019
