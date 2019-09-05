Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael O'Shaughnessy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Joseph O'Shaughnessy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Joseph O'Shaughnessy Obituary
Michael Joseph O'Shaughnessy

- - On Saturday August 31st, Michael Joseph O'Shaughnessy, loving son, father, husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away surrounded by family at the age of 60. He is survived by mother Ann, daughters Lauren (Cameron) Pawlowski and Taylor O'Shaughnessy, siblings Patricia (Robert) White, Kevin (Janice) O'Shaughnessy and John (Michelle) O'Shaughnessy, nieces Rachel O'Shaughnessy, Kathryn White, Lindsey White, Jacqueline (Steven) White Crotty, and mother of his children, Lisa (Andre) Pidun. He enters into Heaven to join his late wife Sandra Lee (McCarrick) O'Shaughnessy and his father Alan Joseph O'Shaughnessy. Family will receive friends Thursday (Today) from 3-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (Btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Friday, 11am at St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 10:30am. Memorial tributes can be made to the Michigan Humane Society.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now