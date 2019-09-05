|
Michael Joseph O'Shaughnessy
- - On Saturday August 31st, Michael Joseph O'Shaughnessy, loving son, father, husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away surrounded by family at the age of 60. He is survived by mother Ann, daughters Lauren (Cameron) Pawlowski and Taylor O'Shaughnessy, siblings Patricia (Robert) White, Kevin (Janice) O'Shaughnessy and John (Michelle) O'Shaughnessy, nieces Rachel O'Shaughnessy, Kathryn White, Lindsey White, Jacqueline (Steven) White Crotty, and mother of his children, Lisa (Andre) Pidun. He enters into Heaven to join his late wife Sandra Lee (McCarrick) O'Shaughnessy and his father Alan Joseph O'Shaughnessy. Family will receive friends Thursday (Today) from 3-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (Btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Friday, 11am at St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 10:30am. Memorial tributes can be made to the Michigan Humane Society.
