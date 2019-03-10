|
Michael Kiriazis
St. Clair Shores - Michael Kiriazis passed away in his sleep on March 7, 2019 at the age of 94. Michael was born on October 13, 1924. His wife, Eileen Mignerey Kiriazis, ST CLAIR SHORES - Michael Kiriazis passed away in his sleep on March 7, 2019 at the age of 94. Michael was born on October 13, 1924. His wife, Eileen Mignerey Kiriazis, preceded him in death on May 9, 2018, one month shy of their 70th wedding anniversary. After graduation from high school in 1942, Michael enlisted in the U. S. Army. He was a paratrooper in the 503rd Regimental Combat Team and on February 16, 1945 parachuted onto Corregidor to retake the island under the command of General MacArthur. After the war, he attended Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio. There he met Eileen who was also a student at Otterbein. They married on June 13, 1948 and together graduated the following year. Upon graduation, Michael attended graduate school at American University in Washington D.C. while Eileen worked at the Navy Department. In 1954, they moved to St. Clair Shores, Michigan where they lived most of their lives raising five children. They were active members of Bethel Lutheran Church. Michael served on the Lakeview School District Board of Education in the early 1970's. He worked as a financial analyst for General Motors from 1954 until 1986. Michael and Eileen are survived by their five children, David M. Kiriazis, William L. (Lorraine) Kiriazis, Diane (Michael) Grignano, Thomas A. (Sherry) Kiriazis and Michael Ted (the late Jill) Kiriazis. They are also survived by nine grandchildren, Justin (Renee) Kiriazis, Rachel (Bryan) Sims, Joseph Grignano, Evan Kiriazis, Matthew Kiriazis, Carrie Grignano, Michael Kiriazis, Scott Kiriazis and Samantha Kiriazis, and two great grandchildren, Summer and Maya Sims. Michael is also survived by brothers George Kiriazis and William Kiriazis. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, with a funeral service at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gleaners Community Food Bank.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019