Michael Komic, 96 years old, WWII Army Veteran, a tailor for over 80 years, called by his doctor "The Iron Man", passed away on June 6, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Milan and Dora, his beloved wife of 54 years, Alice, siblings, Milena Gacic, Steve Komic and Bessie Vukovojac. Dear father of Sally Costa, Melanie (Daniel) Teahan, Dorie (Greg) Cummings. Grandfather of Valerie (Keith) Sobus, Andy, Kelly and Ryan Teahan, Alyssa (Thomas) Loy, and Aaron Cummings. Great-grandfather of Jude, Shepherd and Abel Sobus. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family funeral was held. A memorial will be held at a future date. Memorials to Christian Church For All Nations, Warren, MI appreciated. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com




