Michael Lee Payton
Michael Lee Payton

Novi - Michael Lee Payton of Harper Woods, MI, died on 11/11/20 at age 67. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Margrete Payton. He is survived by his brother, Donald Lee Payton, his wife, Deborah Payton and two nieces, Erin Payton and Kelly Ommundsen. He is also survived by his loving girlfriend, Peggy Hare. No funeral service will take place due to Covid 19, all inquiries may be directed to the O'Brien Chapel/Ted C. Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc. In Novi, MI.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
