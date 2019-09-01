Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Michael "Mike" Martin Obituary
Allen Park - Age 82. August 29, 2019 of Allen Park.

Loving husband to Patricia, father to Victoria (Carl) Brogley and Richard (Christa) Martin, grandfather to Rachel (Eric) Styles and Eric (Destany) Brogley, and great grandfather to Riley and Raelynn Brogley and Ethan, Evelyn, and Evan Styles.

Son of Carm and Hector Martin. Brother to Diane (the late David) Gregoire and the late Paul (Geri) Martin

Mike was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his family and enjoying life; he was retired from Eaton Corporation. His engaging personality and wonderful sense of humor could light up a room. His presence will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation or the American Red Cross.

For service information please call The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 313-386-6600. To share a memory visit martenson.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 1, 2019
