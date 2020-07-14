Michael Rambus



Michael Rambus died from heart failure on July 7, 2020 in New Haven, Connecticut. Mike was born in Peabody, Massachusetts on February 9, 1931 and moved to Ferndale, Michigan in 1942. Upon graduating from Lincoln (now Ferndale) High, he was a recipient of the George N. Higgins four-year college scholarship. Mike graduated from Detroit Institute of Technology Pharmacy School in 1952. He married Silvia Dritsas in 1956 and they moved to Farmington Hills, Michigan. They have five wonderful children. He bought McMillan Drug Company, located in Huntington Woods, in 1956 and retired in 1985. He was a member of the American Druggist Association, National Association of Retail Druggists, and the Oakland County Pharmacists Association. His pharmacy was one of the early drug stores that dispensed methadone to help individuals with drug addictions. Mike was invited to become a member of the Berkley Rotary Club in 1958. He was elected as District Governor of Rotary International in 1996-1997, overseeing 52 Rotary clubs in Southeastern Michigan and Southwestern Ontario. He traveled extensively for Rotary, twice to the Philippine Islands, Nepal, Thailand, Tibet, India, Lebanon, Egypt, and Greece, at his own expense. These were humanitarian programs for polio victims and indigent people. Mike attended more than 30 Rotary International conventions, many with his family. Mike was extremely proud of his Greek heritage and visited Greece nine times. He was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Church and served on the church council of St. Nicholas in Detroit and later at Holy Cross in Farmington Hills. He and his wife visited Greece with all of their children and years later with most of their grandchildren. He was delighted that he and his daughter, Elizabeth, were able to visit the Holy Land when he was 81. Mike was a member of the Old Newsboys' Goodfellow Fund of Detroit since 1970. He never forgot their generosity: when he was 14 years old and his brother was 9, their father died, and the family received a Goodfellows' basket. Mike was a volunteer at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for many years.



Mike is survived by his wife, Silvia; his brother, Jim (Sally); his children, Dr. Emili (Dr. Tay Bosley), Dr. Erica, Dr. Elizabeth, Dr. Carolyn (Dr. Shawn Cowper), Michael Peter (Samantha). He has eight grandchildren: Nickolas, Erika, Gretchen, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Emma, Bryson, Aris. Mike is predeceased by his parents, Peter Michael Rambus and Efthemia Nicolaides. Intending a short-term visit to Carolyn in January 2016, Mike and Silvia came to Connecticut where they lived in Guilford. Mike became actively involved in the Guilford Rotary Club and attended St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church in Orange. He enjoyed meeting people and spending time at the Guilford Community Center and Library.



Memorial contributions can be made to Rotary International or Old Newsboys' Goodfellow Fund of Detroit.









