Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
1233 Union Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48386
(248) 363-7135
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Robert Dunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Robert Dunn Obituary
Michael Robert Dunn

Michael Robert Dunn, age 63, of Livonia, passed away February 23, 2020. Loving father of Michael Thomas Dunn and Cierra Elaine Dunn. Dear brother of Richard (Robin) Dunn, Thomas (Trisha) Dunn, James (Jodi) Dunn, Cheryl Ann Dunn and Joseph (Sheila) Dunn. Former Spouse of Tina Zatsick. Michael had a special connection with the Campbell Family. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews, and numerous other family and friends.

Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4:30pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:30pm at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road, Highland. Burial of Cremated Remains will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:30am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 25800 W. 10 Mile Road, Southfield with Memorial Luncheon to follow at 12:30pm at Bay Pointe Gulf Club, 4001 Haggerty Road, West Bloomfield.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -