Michael Robert Dunn
Michael Robert Dunn, age 63, of Livonia, passed away February 23, 2020. Loving father of Michael Thomas Dunn and Cierra Elaine Dunn. Dear brother of Richard (Robin) Dunn, Thomas (Trisha) Dunn, James (Jodi) Dunn, Cheryl Ann Dunn and Joseph (Sheila) Dunn. Former Spouse of Tina Zatsick. Michael had a special connection with the Campbell Family. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews, and numerous other family and friends.
Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4:30pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:30pm at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road, Highland. Burial of Cremated Remains will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:30am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 25800 W. 10 Mile Road, Southfield with Memorial Luncheon to follow at 12:30pm at Bay Pointe Gulf Club, 4001 Haggerty Road, West Bloomfield.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020