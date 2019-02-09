|
|
Michael S. Walsh
Highland Twp. - Michael S. Walsh passed away on January 21, 2019 in his home in Highland Township. He is survived by son Michael (Lindsay) Walsh, daughter Michelle (Brent) Walsh, brother Edward Walsh ; grandchildren: Ava, Brent, Amber, Samuel, Shawn, Shayna, Jason, Melissa, Jesse, nieces Katherine and Bridget, extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Micheal and Phylis Walsh, son Gary (Melanie) Strange, son Samuel (Leslee) Strange, and partner and wife Judith Walsh.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 9, 2019