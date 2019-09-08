|
Michael T. Shearer
Brighton Twp. - Passed away on September 6, 2019 age 73. Beloved husband of Susan. Dear father of Drew, Matthew (Mia), Kim (Michael) Blastic and Christina (Andrew) Sochocki. Loving grandfather of Ashley, Brad, Alison, Brett, Caitlyn, Ross, Victoria and Jack. Brother of Patricia (Gary) Gibson. Visitation Monday, 10 a.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River) until time of service at 12 p.m. Michael lost his courageous seven-month battle against Pancreatic Cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019