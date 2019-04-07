|
|
Michael Valentine Donovan
Muskegon - Age 63, Formerly of Dearborn Heights, MI, passed away peacefully In Muskegon on March 27, 2019. Cherished father of Valentine, Erin Donovan. Adored son of the late Ted and Theresa Donovan. Beloved Brother of Patricia (Tim) Seguin, Linda (the late Paul) Donovan, Clara (Michael) Gagnon, Nick (Tina) Donovan and the late Teddy (Cheryl) Donovan Jr. Dearest Grandfather of soon to be born Erin Donovan Jr. Catholic Funeral mass will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Sebastian church 9:30 a.m. luncheon following after service.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019