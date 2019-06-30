|
Michael W. Downey
- - DOWNEY, MICHAEL W. June 27, 2019. Loving companion of Donna Wolff. Dearest father of Michele (Joe) Satko and the late Michael Patrick Downey. Dear grandfather of Ryan, Jacob, Dylan, and Julia. Dear brother of Catherine Shubitowski, Dennis, Rose Bandelow, Mark, Pat Avery the late Jerome, James, and Joe. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm with Stitt American Legion Service at 6:00 pm and K of C Rosary at 7:00 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Funeral Tuesday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019