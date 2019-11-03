|
|
Michael W. Hungo
Livonia - Nov 1, 2019 age 81. Beloved husband of Christine (Sekscinski) Hungo. Loving brother of Carl (Betty) and JoAnne. Preceded in death by his parents, Lottie and Mike Hungo. He will also be missed by an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Visitation: Wed. Nov. 6, 2019, from 3-8 pm with a 7 pm Scripture Service at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile, Livonia, MI 48152. Funeral Mass: 10:00 am Thurs. November 7, 2019, at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh, Livonia, MI 48152. (9:30 am In-state) Interment: Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Flat Rock.
For more information, please visit: www.HarryJWillLivonia.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019