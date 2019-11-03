Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh
Livonia, MI
Resources
Michael W. Hungo Obituary
Michael W. Hungo

Livonia - Nov 1, 2019 age 81. Beloved husband of Christine (Sekscinski) Hungo. Loving brother of Carl (Betty) and JoAnne. Preceded in death by his parents, Lottie and Mike Hungo. He will also be missed by an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Visitation: Wed. Nov. 6, 2019, from 3-8 pm with a 7 pm Scripture Service at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile, Livonia, MI 48152. Funeral Mass: 10:00 am Thurs. November 7, 2019, at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh, Livonia, MI 48152. (9:30 am In-state) Interment: Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Flat Rock.

For more information, please visit: www.HarryJWillLivonia.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019
